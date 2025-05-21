Memorial Day Murph Challenge honors military, gives back to United Heroes League

The Brief TCO Performance Center is hosting the Memorial Day Murph Challenge on Sunday. Hundreds of people will be doing the "Murph" workout, along with thousands across the country, to honor Michael P. Murphy, a U.S. Navy seal who died in Afghanistan in 2005. Proceeds from Sunday's event will go to the United Heroes League, which aims to give kids in military families access to sports.



Memorial Day weekend is often a time where we head to the cabin, grill out and spend time with family and friends celebrating freedom.

It’s larger purpose is to honor those in the military that dedicate their lives to protecting our country. One of those heroes will be honored at the Murph Challenge on Sunday at TCO Performance Center, with proceeds going to help out local military families.

Now its third year in Eagan and 12th overall, the Vikings’ practice facility is hosting a hero workout featuring military, veterans, first responders and CrossFit athletes to honor Michael Murphy. He’s a U.S. Navy seal who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2005. Competitors are paying a fee to do the workout, and all proceeds go to the United Heroes League.

What is Murph?

Why you should care:

Murphy is one of the most grueling hero workouts in the CrossFit world. It consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, followed by another 1-mile run. Doing the workout as prescribed includes wearing a weighted vest.

"It’s incredible to see it, all these folks going out and putting their blood, sweat and tears into it literally for military families. It’s awesome, the story behind Michael Murphy is incredible too," said Joey Hudella, Vice President of Operations with the United Heroes League. "Everybody coming out to support that and give back to veterans is just incredible."

What is the United Heroes League?

What we know:

It’s a Hastings-based organization that provides resources for military families to have access to sports for kids. Their facility has a military training course and outdoor hockey rink. UHL ships sports equipment to military families free of cost, covers youth league fees and other expenses. The Murph Challenge raised about $20,000 for UHL last year, and they’re hoping to pass that number this year.

The mission is to give back to those who give their lives to protect our freedom.

"I can’t put a price on people serving their country. The military members that do it, they sign up, they put their lives on the line. I don’t know if we could ever repay that as much as we’re trying out best to.," Hudella said. "It’s incredible what they do, they know what they’re signing up for. We love giving back to them, we just want to help them get better emotionally, mentally, physically with their lives through sports."

UHL also has partnerships with Minnesota’s sports teams that provide military families with tickets to events, and public appearances.

What you can do:

The Murph Challenge will feature prizes for top finishers, live music, food, a color guard and opening ceremony as well as participation from four Twin Cities area CrossFit affiliates.

You can sign up online to do the workout, or simply donate if you want to help military families.