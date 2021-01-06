Members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation describe chaotic scene at Capitol

article

Members of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation described the chaotic scene inside the Capitol after rioters breached the building following an election certification protest in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

In tweets, the members assigned blame, condemned the action and called for the President's supporters to stop the violence.

Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted that he has been asked to "take cover" and to "get our gas masks ready."

He called the scene "insane."

Rep. Betty McCollum also tweeted from the Capitol Wednesday, expressing her concern for her safty and that of her colleagues.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Bi Expand

She blamed President Trump for the situation.

"This is a situation provoked by President Trump & Republicans that is rapidly deteriorating. It needs to end quickly and peacefully," she said.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol as smoke fills the corridor on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. There are no reports of tear gas being used at the Capitol. - Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as C (Getty Images) Expand

Rep. Pete Stauber called for calm from the rioters Tuesday afternoon in a tweet of his own.

"Please pray for our very brave Capitol Police and our great nation," he said. "This is the People's House, but we as a nation MUST respect law and order."

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. (Photo By Bill Clark/C Expand

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she was safe, "but heartbroken" about what was happening in the building.

"Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking," she said.

Images showed Capitol Police officers with guns drawn inside the House Chamber and the doors barricaded Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement attempted to regain control of the Capitol.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn also issued a statement Wednesday afternoon. In a 5-part tweet, Hagedorn called the incident "unacceptable."

He added, "I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who have breached the area and disrupted House and Senate deliberations. As Americans, this is not how we settle debates and disagreements. It is time for calm and order."