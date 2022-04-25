‘Melanoma Monday’ returns with free cancer screenings

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allina Health will once again be offering free skin cancer screenings as part of its "Melanoma Monday" a week from today on May 2.

"Skin cancer has a 95 percent cure rate if detected and treated early," said dermatologist Elizabeth Farhat, M.D., in a statement. "Melanoma Monday serves as a way to encourage everyone to practice sun-safe behaviors and conduct regular skin self-examinations."

Allina Health is encouraging everyone to take advantage of free skin cancer screenings being offered, but an appointment is required and slots are limited. After the screening, patients will receive recommendations for further follow-up and/or biopsy, if needed. Prospective patients can call 612-262-6800 to reserve a time.

Skin cancer affects one in five Americans and Minnesota has one of the highest incidence rates of melanoma in the nation.

Throughout the past decade Minnesota is among several states that have experienced an increase in both melanoma incidence and death rates from the disease.