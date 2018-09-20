Healing from cancer with Mend After
Anyone who has been through cancer the process knows how difficult surgery, chemo and radiation can be. Now, one woman is working to make cancer recovery a little easier. For more information, go to mendafter.com.

State Patrol makes special delivery for child with lung disease
A team effort by the State Patrol helped a child with a rare lung disease, who was having trouble breathing. When the child was transferred from a hospital in Fergus Falls to Minneapolis, something important was left behind and that's when they starting driving.

Prostate cancer explained
After Gov. Dayton announced his diagnosis, Fox 9 takes a look at some frequently asked questions about Prostate cancer.