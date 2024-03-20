Megan Thee Stallion coming to Minneapolis in May

article

The "Hot Girl Summer" Global Tour with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and special guest GloRilla is set to hit the Target Center in Minneapolis on May 14.

The full tour, announced Wednesday morning, will stop in 31 cities across the U.S. and Europe.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner from Houston known for hits like "Plan B,""Savage (feat. Beyoncé)," "HISS," "WAP (feat. Cardi B)," and "Body."

She will be joined by Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, a Memphis-born artist behind hits such as "Tomorrow 2 (feat. Cardi B)," "FNF" and "Yeah Glo!"

Tickets are available starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. with a Citi presale until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program, according to an announcement from Live Nation Entertainment.

Additional presales are set to run throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Information on VIP tickets and packages can be found here.