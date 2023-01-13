Mega Millions drawing nears for $1.35 billion jackpot on Friday the 13th

The second-largest prize in Mega Millions history is up for grabs on Friday the 13th after 25 straight drawings without a winner.

The estimated jackpot is $1.35 billion and also comes with a $707.9 million cash option, lottery officials said.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s estimated prize is the game record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. ET.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were white balls 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

There were 16 tickets from coast to coast that matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million. Three of them, one each in Connecticut, Florida, and New York, included the optional Megaplier 3X, bumping up the winning ticket’s worth to $3 million each.

The other 13 winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (two), Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (two), Oregon, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

How to play Mega Millions, odds of winning

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on Jan. 22, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

Those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one.

Those who select the cash option receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.