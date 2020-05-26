Medical Examiner releases report on George Floyd death

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the report on George Floyd's death less than 24 hours after he died in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd died Monday night after he was apprehended by Minneapolis police near E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South where officers were responding to a report of forgery. Bystander video shows one of the officers pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he repeats that he cannot breathe. Floyd eventually becomes unresponsive, but the officer continues to hold his knee to the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

According to the Medical Examiner's report, George Perry Floyd, 46, died at 9:25 p.m. on May 25. His cause of death has not yet been determined, pending further testing and investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI.

