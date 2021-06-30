MDH: Unvaccinated people should get tested for COVID-19 after any summer travel

Minnesota health officials have outlined recommendations for COVID-19 testing this summer, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, while case numbers have dropped, the virus is still circulating in communities. Health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths statewide on Wednesday.

Health officials urge eligible Minnesotans to get vaccinated at soon as possible, and recommends the following for those who are unvaccinated:

Get tested if you are in contact with someone who has COVID-19

Get tested every two weeks if you have frequent contact with people outside their household, or if they participate in activities where social distancing may not be possible

Get tested after travel within the U.S.

Even if you are vaccinated, MDH recommends getting tested if you recently traveled internationally.

Currently, Minnesotans age 12 and older are eligible for vaccination. As of June 30, more than three million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"It’s important to remember children younger than 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can still be exposed or become sick with COVID-19," said MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said in a statement. "If your kids participate in activities where they may be exposed, or in settings with others outside your household, like day care or youth camps, they should get tested every two weeks."

Full testing recommendations:

People with COVID-19 symptoms should get tested immediately, regardless of vaccination status.

People who are not fully vaccinated and were in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should get tested at least five days after they were close to the person. NOTE: People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months do not need to get tested as long as they do not develop new symptoms.

People who are not fully vaccinated and in frequent contact with people outside of their household should get tested every two weeks. For example, children and staff in child care or youth camps/programs, unvaccinated adults who work with the public in settings such as retail or food service.

People who are not fully vaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot physically distance as needed to avoid exposure

People returning from international travel, regardless of vaccination status

People who are not fully vaccinated and returning from domestic travel.

Health care workers should get tested after domestic travel and after a high-risk exposure, regardless of vaccination status, due to the vulnerable population they serve.

People with immunocompromising conditions should get tested in consultation with their health care provider.

Find a COVID-19 testing location here.