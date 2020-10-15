MDH offering 5th week of no-barrier COVID-19 testing at 4 sites

The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing its statewide push to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing for another week.

Last month, MDH announced it was embarking on a four-week push to increase access to no-barrier testing opportunities, which means testing that is free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not and does not require insurance. During those four weeks, MDH says it conducted around 25,000 tests across 21 sites across the state.

The four-week push was supposed to conclude this week, but MDH says it will extend it to a fifth week.

Next week, the week of Oct. 19, no-barrier COVID-19 testing will be offered in four cities: Montevideo, Monticello, Cambridge and Crookston.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, regardless of if they have symptoms. No insurance or identification is needed. People are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot.

Montevideo – Montevideo Community Center

Tuesday, Oct. 20; Wednesday, Oct. 21; Thursday, Oct. 22

12 to 6 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here

Monticello – Great River Soccer Club (Indoor Facility)

Tuesday, Oct. 20; Wednesday, Oct. 21; Thursday, Oct. 22

12 to 6 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here

Cambridge – Armed Forces Reserve and Community Center

Wednesday, Oct. 21; Thursday, Oct. 22

12 to 6 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here

Crookston – Crookston Sports Center

Tuesday, Oct. 20; Wednesday, Oct. 21; Thursday, Oct. 22

12 to 6 p.m.

Schedule an appointment here

Anyone who is unable to sign up for a time slot online or needs interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.