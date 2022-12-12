Expand / Collapse search
MDH health officials promote COVID-19 vaccines for children before holidays

By Nick Longworth
Published 
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 as the holidays approach.

According to the MDH, vaccination rates for young Minnesotans remain very low across the state, with less than 17% of children ages 6 months through 4 years receiving at least one dose. 

Less than 5% of children in the age group are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the MDH. 

Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expanded recommendations for children age 6 months through 5-year-old to receive an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

"Thankfully, children getting very sick from COVID-19 is not very common, but children do get COVID-19 and we can’t predict which children will get very sick, so prevention is the best option," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a statement. "The best way to protect your child and your family is to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, and that includes the updated bivalent vaccine when they are due."

COVID-19 vaccines, including the updated (bivalent) vaccines, can be given at the same visit as other vaccines, such as influenza vaccine or other routinely recommended childhood vaccines.