Minnesota weather: Gray with light afternoon rain showers Thursday

The Brief Clouds increase Thursday as scattered showers move east across Minnesota. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s on Thursday. Clouds linger on Friday ahead of another chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning.



Thursday brings fairly cloudy conditions and afternoon showers, with the heaviest rain staying across western Minnesota.

Rain showers on Thursday in Minnesota

The forecast:

Some morning sunshine gives way to increasing afternoon clouds. A system is bringing widespread rain to western Minnesota, but it will weaken as it pushes east across the state. The Twin Cities could still see light rain or a drizzle during the afternoon.

Temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s, with some sunshine possible across eastern Minnesota. Southerly winds are light between 5 and 15 mph.

Thursday night stays cloudy as showers taper off. Temperatures hold in the upper 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday stays quiet, seasonable and fairly gray, with lingering clouds and a few breaks of sunshine.

More rain is possible late Friday night into Saturday, potentially bringing widespread rain across western Minnesota. The Twin Cities could see some light showers, but cloudy skies will be more likely.

A few breaks of sunshine are possible on Sunday, with highs around 70 degrees. Monday offers the best chance for sunshine over the next few days before another round of widespread rain arrives Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)