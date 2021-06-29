Mayor Jacob Frey condemns protesters seen blocking Minneapolis councilmember's car

article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey chastised protesters who blocked the car of Minneapolis Councilmember Andrea Jenkins over the weekend until she signed on to a list of demands.

According to a live video filmed by the account of Donald Hooker, Jr., a local activist, protesters blocked Jenkins’ car in a parking lot until she agreed to a list of demands.

Protesters would not let her car leave until she signed a handwritten note of the demands, which included Frey’s resignation, community control of police and keeping George Floyd Square closed.

Jenkins can be seen on the livestream video leaving the parking lot after signing the piece of paper.

In a tweet Tuesday, Frey said holding elected officials accountable is good, but "holding people for hours against their will until they’re compelled under duress to take positions is not."

He called the behavior "fundamentally wrong."