Matthew Lawrence shares he was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director

article

Actor Matthew Lawrence opened up on the latest episode of his "Brotherly Love" podcast about his own sexual harassment experience in Hollywood, sharing he was fired from an agency after he refused to strip for a director involved in a Marvel project.

The 43-year-old actor recounted his experience during Friday's episode, where he and his co-hosts, brothers and fellow actors Joey and Andrew Lawrence, delved into the dark side of the Hollywood entertainment industry.

"There have been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role," Lawrence said on the podcast. "I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me."

Lawrence added, "And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room."

COURTENEY COX'S EX-HUSBAND DAVID ARQUETTE ADMITS HE FELT 'INFERIOR' DURING THE HEIGHT OF HER 'FRIENDS' FAME

Lawrence went on to allege that his agency, whose name he did not disclose, ultimately fired him for leaving.

Within the larger context of the #MeToo movement conversation on the podcast, Lawrence commented on the prevalence in Hollywood of people with power "using their power to influence somebody else."

"The one thing that's very interesting that doesn't get talked about enough in the #MeToo Movement is how this is a two-way street," Lawrence said. "In fact, it's a three, maybe a four-way street."

DIANE KEATON ADMITS SHE WAS 'TERRIFIED' WHEN CAST IN 'THE GODFATHER'

Lawrence continued to state that there is a small percentage of men in Hollywood who have experienced sexual harassment, saying there is a "double standard" when it comes to men admitting they were subject to such circumstances. He specifically honed in on actor Terry Crews and his allegations that an agent groped him at a Hollywood party.

"Terry Crews comes out and says it, and people are laughing at him," Lawrence said. "People don't support him; they kick him out - why? Because he's a man that represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women."

CHRIS PRATT ADMITS HE STRIPPED DOWN FOR AWKWARD AUDITION AT 18 YEARS OLD

His brother, Joey, echoed Lawrence's sentiments, saying that when he has been placed in similar situations, of which "there were plenty," it came down to principles.

"I just wasn't going to do it, you know?" Joey said. "And I lost out on a lot of parts, too. Big movie parts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence came into the spotlight at age four, with his credits including 1993's "Mrs. Doubtfire" where he acted alongside the late Robin Williams as well as the role of long-lost Jack Hunter in the ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World." Lawrence also played a lead role in the family comedy "Brotherly Love," which aired from 1995 to 1997 on the WB Network and featured brothers Joey and Andrew.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lawrence for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Read more of this story from FOX News.