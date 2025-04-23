‘Mass casualty event’ stopped by St. Peter Police after shoplifting arrest

The Brief Mohamed Adan Mohamed, 24, of St. Peter, faces several charges after a shoplifting arrest led authorities to find what they believe were plans and supplies for a coordinated attack. Left behind in the store he fled, Mohamed was carrying a list labeled, "Survival Gear with Alternative" that included a sleeping bag, lighters, eight magazines, knives, pepper spray, a "6-mag chest right," bows and arrows. Law enforcement believes there were "strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of mass casualty event in the next 24 hours."



A man arrested for shoplifting from a Mankato business led authorities to discover a stash of guns and information that authorities believe were plans for a "mass casualty" attack within the next 24 hours.

Shoplifting arrest thwarts attack

What we know:

Mohamed Adan Mohamed, 24, of St. Peter, faces felony charges of theft and threats of violence after surveillance footage caught him taking $2,150 worth of ammunition magazines, bear spray and body armor on April 17.

According to charges, store employees became suspicious when he began selecting high-priced items without checking the prices.

As he attempted to leave, store security tried to make a citizen’s arrest before he was able to flee in a Toyota Sienna – nearly running over a person and hitting a curb in the process, charges say.

Mohamed attack plans

Dig deeper:

According to police, Mohammed had been looking at a list as he selected items before fleeing the store that was left behind.

The top of the list was labeled "Survival Gear with Alternative" and on it included a sleeping bag, lighters, eight magazines, knives, pepper spray, a "6-mag chest right," bows and arrows. Mohammed stole eight magazines before leaving, charges state.

Law enforcement believes there were "strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of mass casualty event in the next 24 hours."

Mohamed previous threats

Social media posts:

An officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety noted that he had previously been on a call for service in the past week with Mohammed after he had been making social media posts showing firearms and ammunition.

In one post, Mohammed was seen pointing an apparent assault rifle at the camera, with a hashtag for the post being #deathtoamerikkan&israelliImperialism.

The St. Peter Police Department executed a search warrant of Mohamed's residence, and ultimately found the gun he had posted, with one photo showing him pointing an apparent assault rifle at the camera.

Mohamed remains in custody in Blue Earth County, with a court appearance scheduled in May.