Marcus Elk River Cinema to close Tuesday

Another movie theater in the Twin Cities metro is set to close on Tuesday.

The Marcus Elk River Cinema announced over the weekend that Tuesday would be the theater's final day of operation.

"Thank you for your support over the years -- we have enjoyed being part of this community," the message from the theater reads.

In a follow-up post on Monday, the theater said it had seen a great turnout for its final weekend.

This is the second Marcus Theatres cinema to close since the start of the year. In January, the Shakopee Town Square Theater also shuttered. Marcus Theatres, based in Milwaukee, owns eight other theaters in Minnesota.