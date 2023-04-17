Marcus Elk River Cinema to close Tuesday

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:51 PM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:17 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Marcus Elk River Cinema to close Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Elk River
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Another movie theater in the Twin Cities metro is set to close on Tuesday.

The Marcus Elk River Cinema announced over the weekend that Tuesday would be the theater's final day of operation.

"Thank you for your support over the years -- we have enjoyed being part of this community," the message from the theater reads.

In a follow-up post on Monday, the theater said it had seen a great turnout for its final weekend.

This is the second Marcus Theatres cinema to close since the start of the year. In January, the Shakopee Town Square Theater also shuttered. Marcus Theatres, based in Milwaukee, owns eight other theaters in Minnesota.