Suspected hit-and-run leaves man dead in Maplewood

The Brief A 31-year-old man is believed to have been fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene before police arrived. The incident happened early Friday morning on the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue East in Maplewood. Police said they recovered surveillance video, and the incident remains under investigation.



Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that left a 31-year-old man dead in Maplewood early Friday morning.

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue East. Officers responded to the scene and located a man in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Despite lifesaving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a large conversion van with a ladder rack near the man, and the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived. Investigators obtained the suspected vehicle information and surveillance video from a nearby residence, which reportedly captured the incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not share the circumstances surrounding the crash, or whether the driver had been located.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Maplewood Police with the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Michael Hoemke at 651-249-2605 or Michael.hoemke@maplewoodmn.gov.