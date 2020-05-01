Maple Grove woman found dead in home

UPDATE: Police said Fury was found dead in her home Saturday morning. A suspect is in custody.

Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota are searching for a woman who disappeared on Thursday.

According to the filed report, Maria Fury left the area of the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive around 11 a.m. on Thursday for a walk.

By 6 p.m., Fury hadn't returned home and the missing person was filed. Friday afternoon, police issued an alert.

They are asking members of the public in the area of Eagle Lake and Pike Lake to check their property for signs of Fury.

She is described as 28-years-old, 4'10'' and about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black polo athletic shirt and black pants with a pink stripe on the side

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100.