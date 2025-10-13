Maple Grove police seek driver in Oct. 2 hit-and-run with motorcyclist
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Maple Grove Police Department is looking for the driver of an SUV who allegedly hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene earlier this month.
What we know:
Maple Grove police say at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 2, there was a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and a motorcyclist at the four-way stop in front of the Sam’s Club and Walmart. Authorities say the SUV is believed to be a newer model black Dodge Durango, and left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities are working to positively identify the vehicle and driver.
A witness who saw the incident shared on social media that a woman driving a motorcycle was sideswiped by the black SUV. The driver did not stop, police say.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, but did lose her leg in the incident.
Call Maple Grove police
What you can do:
The driver and vehicle have yet to be identified. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Maple Grove police at (763) 494-6100.