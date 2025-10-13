Maple Grove police seek driver in Oct. 2 hit-and-run with motorcyclist

The Brief The Maple Grove Police Department is seeking the driver of an SUV in an alleged hit-and-run with a motorcyclist on the morning of Oct. 2. The driver allegedly hit the motorcyclist at a four-way stop near Sam's Club and Walmart, and did not stop. Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Grove police at (763) 494-6100.



The Maple Grove Police Department is looking for the driver of an SUV who allegedly hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene earlier this month.

Maple Grove hit-and-run

What we know:

Maple Grove police say at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 2, there was a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and a motorcyclist at the four-way stop in front of the Sam’s Club and Walmart. Authorities say the SUV is believed to be a newer model black Dodge Durango, and left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities are working to positively identify the vehicle and driver.

A witness who saw the incident shared on social media that a woman driving a motorcycle was sideswiped by the black SUV. The driver did not stop, police say.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, but did lose her leg in the incident.

Call Maple Grove police

What you can do:

The driver and vehicle have yet to be identified. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Maple Grove police at (763) 494-6100.