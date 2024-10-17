Expand / Collapse search
Maple Grove day care teacher charged after inappropriately touching child

Published  October 17, 2024 3:55pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnetonka man was accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl while working as a teacher at Tutor Time day care in August. 

That teacher, Ryan Thomas Vaughan, 38, of Minnetonka, is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 14. 

What we know

According to the charges, police responded on Aug. 12 to a report that a child was touched inappropriately by a teacher at her school in Maple Grove.

Officers then spoke to the parents of the child, who said they noticed the child's behavior was "off" for the past several weeks and that she was "displaying higher anxiety levels", according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the child, who detailed to officers how one of her teachers had touched her inappropriately. 

The complaint also states the girl said Vaughan told her not to tell anyone. She also said she told him several times to stop, but he wouldn't listen. 

The girl added this happened "multiple times over the course of the last week" according to the complaint.  

What we don't know

FOX 9 reached out to Tutor Time to ask if the organization took any action in response to the allegations but has not yet received a response.