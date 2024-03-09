Man's body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man's body was found in the Mississippi River in St. Paul Saturday morning.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report around 9:45 a.m. from a 911 caller stating there was a body in the Mississippi River near the 700 block of Butternut Avenue, across the river from the Lilydale Boat Launch.
Ramsey County's Water Patrol Unit responded and recovered the body of a deceased man, law enforcement said.
Authorities have not determined the man's cause of death, and he has not been identified.