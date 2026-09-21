Manny Collins murder: Testimony resumes in father's trial

The Brief Jordan Collins, 39, is on trial for the killing of his 16-year-old son, Manny, whose remains were found in an Elk River landfill more than a month after he went missing. Collins is representing himself and chose not to deliver an opening statement, saying he will wait until after the state rests its case. Manny's girlfriend is expected to testify as the trial resumes on Monday.



Testimony is set to resume in the murder trial of Jordan Collins Sr., who is accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.

What's happened in the trial so far

What we know:

Collins, 39, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Manny's death. According to prosecutors, Collins killed his son and disposed of his remains in a dumpster. Manny's body was eventually found more than a month later following an extensive search of a landfill in Elk River.

Prosecutors opened their case on Friday by telling jurors, "He threw his son away."

What they're saying:

The first witness jurors heard from on Friday was Manny's mother, who broke down on the stand as she described searching for her son on Mother's Day. The jury also heard from police and saw body camera video showing the search of Collins' Columbia Heights apartment, where Manny had been staying.

During that search, investigators recovered several knives and found bloodstains on the bedding and walls that later matched Manny's DNA, according to police.

Collins' defense and upcoming witnesses

Representing himself:

Collins is representing himself in the case. He chose not to deliver an opening statement when prosecutors gave theirs, saying he would wait until after the state rests its case before laying out his defense.

What's next:

The trial is expected to last at least two more weeks, and prosecutors could call more than 90 witnesses.

The trial resumed at 9 a.m. on Monday with Manny's longtime girlfriend and family members expected to testify.