Minnesota weather: Cloudy and cool Monday with light showers in southern MN

The Brief Monday stays cloudy and cool, with some sunshine in northern Minnesota. Light rain showers move across southern Minnesota, with a chance for sprinkles in the Twin Cities metro. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s return Tuesday.



Monday stays cloudy and cool with light rain showers mainly across southern Minnesota, though sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Northern Minnesota will see more sunshine Monday, while cloud cover hangs on across central and southern parts of the state. Winds are out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern areas reach the low 60s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 59 degrees, below the average high of 71 degrees.

Light rain showers push east across southern Minnesota and could bring some sprinkles to the Twin Cities metro area. A few lingering light showers or sprinkles are possible Monday night as clouds gradually thin.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s across central and southern Minnesota, with 30s in far northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The first day of fall on Tuesday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies, a few passing clouds and highs in the mid-60s.

Sunny conditions stick around on Wednesday and help warm temperatures into the upper 60s.

The next chance for showers arrives Thursday, mainly across western Minnesota. Temperatures return closer to average on Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the low 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)