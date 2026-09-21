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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed a bat found in downtown Minneapolis on Sept. 15 has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found around noon on the sidewalk of Hennepin Avenue between North Washington Avenue and North 3rd Street. MDH says anyone who came into physical contact with or touched the bat should contact their healthcare provider.



The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed a bat found in downtown Minneapolis has tested positive for rabies.

Bat with rabies found in downtown Minneapolis

What we know:

An MDH poster seen in downtown Minneapolis says the bat was found on Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 12 p.m. on the sidewalk of Hennepin Avenue between North Washington Avenue and North 3rd Street.

The bat died and was sent to MDH for testing, according to the poster. MDH told FOX 9 it received the results on Friday indicating the bat tested positive for rabies.

Dig deeper:

The poster states that MDH is looking for a woman who may have had physical contact with or touched the bat while it was on the sidewalk. MDH told FOX 9 they are also working to identify anyone else who may have had contact with the bat.

"Bites from bats are tiny, may be painless, and may not leave a mark," the poster states. "Any person who had physical contact or touched this bat should talk with a health care provider.

MDH said anyone who did not touch or have contact with the bat is not at risk for rabies and does not need the vaccine.