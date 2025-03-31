Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, North Clearwater County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, Clay County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Morrison County, Wright County, Stearns County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Mille Lacs County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County

Mankato student detained by ICE, officials say

By
Published  March 31, 2025 2:00pm CDT
Minnesota State University
FOX 9

U of M graduate student detained by ICE

An international University of Minnesota student was detained by ICE at an off-campus residence on Thursday.

The Brief

    • A second international college student has been detained by ICE in Minnesota.
    • This student attended Minnesota State University in Mankato.
    • The student was detained last Friday. The reasons behind the detainment are still unclear.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota State University-Mankato officials announced on Monday one of its international students was detained by ICE over the weekend.

The student is the second college student in Minnesota to be detained by immigration authorities in the past week.

Mankato State student detained

What we know:

In a message to staff and students, Minnesota State University-Mankato President Edward Inch shared the news on Monday afternoon.

Inch says the student, who has not been identified, was detained at an off-campus residence on Friday. The circumstances behind the detainment are not known, and the university says ICE has not shared any information with the college about the arrest.

What they're saying:

Inch's message reads in part: "I have contacted our elected officials to share my concerns and ask for their help in stopping this activity within our community of learners. Our international students play an important role in our campus and community. They are a valued part of our campus culture. This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university—supporting all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities."

UMN student detained by ICE: Rally held

Officials say a University of Minnesota graduate student detained by ICE was not arrested due to student protests but because their visa had been revoked for a previous DUI offense.

University of Minnesota student detained

The backstory:

The arrest of the Mankato student came a day after a University of Minnesota student was detained last Thursday.

The details of that detainment are also unclear, including the student's name. We do know the student was an international graduate student at the Carlson School of Management. A Department of Homeland Security official told FOX 9 on Monday that the student's visa had been revoked by the State Department due to "prior criminal history for a DUI."

Local perspective:

On Monday, a rally was held at the University of Minnesota in support of the detained student.

Minnesota State UniversityEducationImmigrationMankato