Mankato student detained by ICE, officials say

The Brief A second international college student has been detained by ICE in Minnesota. This student attended Minnesota State University in Mankato. The student was detained last Friday. The reasons behind the detainment are still unclear.



Minnesota State University-Mankato officials announced on Monday one of its international students was detained by ICE over the weekend.

The student is the second college student in Minnesota to be detained by immigration authorities in the past week.

Mankato State student detained

What we know:

In a message to staff and students, Minnesota State University-Mankato President Edward Inch shared the news on Monday afternoon.

Inch says the student, who has not been identified, was detained at an off-campus residence on Friday. The circumstances behind the detainment are not known, and the university says ICE has not shared any information with the college about the arrest.

What they're saying:

Inch's message reads in part: "I have contacted our elected officials to share my concerns and ask for their help in stopping this activity within our community of learners. Our international students play an important role in our campus and community. They are a valued part of our campus culture. This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university—supporting all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities."

University of Minnesota student detained

The backstory:

The arrest of the Mankato student came a day after a University of Minnesota student was detained last Thursday.

The details of that detainment are also unclear, including the student's name. We do know the student was an international graduate student at the Carlson School of Management. A Department of Homeland Security official told FOX 9 on Monday that the student's visa had been revoked by the State Department due to "prior criminal history for a DUI."

Local perspective:

On Monday, a rally was held at the University of Minnesota in support of the detained student.