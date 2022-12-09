Mankato man hides fentanyl laced pills, gun inside children's toys at home: Charges

The execution of a search warrant in Mankato turned up a gun and narcotics hidden in multiple children's toys throughout the house.

Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County court on Friday with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance with a firearm crime and one count of negligent firearm storage.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Dec. 7 at a residence in Mankato where they believed Jones was selling narcotics and had a firearm.

When police arrived and announced a warrant, they entered the home, and Jones was taken into custody without incident, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, law enforcement found: A Tylenol container with 68 counterfeit Oxycodone Mbox 30 pills containing Fentanyl in a closet, a plastic bag with 568 counterfeit Oxycodone Mbox 30 pills containing Fentanyl in children’s "power wheel" toy in the living room, another plastic bag with 1,011 counterfeit Oxycodone Mbox 30 pills containing Fentanyl in a toy in the living room and a .40 Caliber Glock 23 with loaded magazines inside a toy in the living room, according to court documents.

Officers also uncovered a glass pipe commonly used for narcotics in a coat Jones asked for because he claimed he was cold, the complaint states.

The judge set Jones's bail during Friday's hearing at $1.5 million, according to court documents.