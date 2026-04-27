Mankato homicide: Man dead, woman injured in shooting, suspect caught

The Brief Mankato police say a 52-year-old man died, and a 37-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a 44-year-old Fairmont man was arrested in the incident, and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no further threat to the community.



Authorities say a 52-year-old man was killed, a 37-year-old woman was injured, and a 44-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting in Mankato Sunday afternoon.

Mankato homicide

What we know:

Mankato police responded to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Castle Pines Drive after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

Officers responding to the scene say they heard a gunshot as they approached an open door, and they arrested a 44-year-old Fairmont man.

Police located an adult man, later identified as 52-year-old Joshua Robert Downey, dead in a bedroom from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second victim, 37-year-old Rosalyn Marie Rode of Mankato, was found in a bathroom injured and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment.

Authorities say the Mankato Department of Public Safety was assisted by several agencies at the scene, including the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Lake Crystal Police Department, North Mankato Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

What we don't know:

Authorities are pursuing charges against the suspect, including second-degree murder. Police say the investigation remains active, but there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between those involved. The condition of the injured woman has not been updated.