Minnesota weather: Breezy and sunny Friday, stray showers tonight

The Brief Friday is off to a breezy start with a less humid weekend ahead. Temperatures will be near average, with highs close to 80 in the Twin Cities and cooler up north. A few spotty showers possible overnight Friday, but most of the weekend looks dry and breezy.



A drier, breezier weekend is in store across Minnesota, with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Dew points have fallen into the 50s for most of Minnesota, making the air feel much drier compared to earlier in the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach close to 80 in the Twin Cities on Friday, with an average high of 78. Winds will pick up out of the west by late morning, gusting up to 30 mph in some spots.

A high UV index means sunscreen is a must, with plenty of sunshine expected for most of the state.

Anyone who is heading up north should expect cooler temperatures and more clouds.

Stray showers are expected to arrive after dark and move out before Saturday morning.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, but a few showers could pop up near the Iowa border.

Expect mostly dry conditions through Sunday and Monday, with only a slight chance of showers Monday night and again around Wednesday.