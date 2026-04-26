Mankato shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, suspect in custody

The Brief Authorities in Mankato are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Castle Pines Drive, where they found a male dead and a woman injured. The suspect was taken into custody at the residence without incident.



Authorities say a man was killed, a woman was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mankato Sunday afternoon.

Mankato shooting

What we know:

The Mankato Police Department said it responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon on Castle Pines Drive. When officers arrived, they located a male who was dead and a woman who had been injured. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Suspect in custody

Mankato police say the suspect was taken into custody at the residence, and there is no additional threat to the public.

What we don't know:

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.