Mankato shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, suspect in custody
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a man was killed, a woman was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mankato Sunday afternoon.
Mankato shooting
What we know:
The Mankato Police Department said it responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon on Castle Pines Drive. When officers arrived, they located a male who was dead and a woman who had been injured. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Suspect in custody
Mankato police say the suspect was taken into custody at the residence, and there is no additional threat to the public.
What we don't know:
What led up to the shooting is under investigation.