Crash closes I-494 near Highway 12 in Eden Prairie Monday evening

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The Brief A crash has stopped westbound traffic on I-494 in Eden Prairie on Monday evening. Officials report the crash happened near Highway 212 around 5:30 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.



Drivers face major delays after a crash shut down westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 on Monday evening.

I-494 closed near Highway 212

What we know:

Officials report a crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 in Eden Prairie.

Traffic has now been stopped in the area as crews respond.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not released information about the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was hurt.

What's next:

Officials say traffic is expected to resume as normal within two hours.