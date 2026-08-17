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Crash closes I-494 near Highway 12 in Eden Prairie Monday evening

By
FOX 9
Traffic
Published August 17, 2026 6:58 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 6:58 PM CDT
article

Drivers face major delays after a crash shut down westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 on Monday evening. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A crash has stopped westbound traffic on I-494 in Eden Prairie on Monday evening.
    • Officials report the crash happened near Highway 212 around 5:30 p.m.
    • Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers face major delays after a crash shut down westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 on Monday evening.

I-494 closed near Highway 212

What we know:

Officials report a crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 in Eden Prairie.

Traffic has now been stopped in the area as crews respond.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not released information about the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was hurt.

What's next:

Officials say traffic is expected to resume as normal within two hours.

The Source: Minnesota State Patrol.

TrafficCrime and Public SafetyMinnesotaRoad incidents