Crash closes I-494 near Highway 12 in Eden Prairie Monday evening
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EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers face major delays after a crash shut down westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 on Monday evening.
I-494 closed near Highway 212
What we know:
Officials report a crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 494 near Highway 212 in Eden Prairie.
Traffic has now been stopped in the area as crews respond.
Dig deeper:
Authorities have not released information about the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was hurt.
What's next:
Officials say traffic is expected to resume as normal within two hours.
The Source: Minnesota State Patrol.