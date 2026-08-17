Minnesota voter rolls stay private after court rejects Trump 'fishing expedition'

The Brief A federal court has dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit demanding Minnesota’s full voter rolls. The court ruled the federal government had no right to access Minnesotans’ private voter information. The Trump administration has previously filed a suit in 23 states seeking to access voter info.



A federal judge has thrown out the Trump administration’s push to get Minnesota’s complete voter rolls, a move state leaders say protects voters’ privacy.

Minnesota voter roll court ruling

What we know:

The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota has dismissed a 2025 lawsuit from the Trump administration that sought the state’s entire voter registration list.

The court found that the federal government had no basis under the Civil Rights Act of 1960, or the Help America Vote Act, to demand the voter list, calling the effort a "fishing expedition."

Dig deeper:

The court’s decision means Minnesota officials will not have to turn over unredacted voter information to the federal government.

The Trump administration has filed similar lawsuits in 23 states and the District of Columbia, losing every single case so far. Courts in Michigan, Oregon, California, Maryland, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maine, Arizona, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Illinois, New Jersey, Kentucky, Virginia, New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Nevada have all rejected the administration’s demands for full voter rolls.

What they're saying:

Following the rule, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon issued the following statement: "My responsibility to Minnesota voters starts and ends with the law. The private data entrusted to my office does not belong to the federal government, and I’m pleased that the judge agreed. This ruling should be a relief to Minnesotans, as it was to residents in the 21 other states plus the District of Columbia where the DOJ has lost in court in its sweeping attempt to collect voters’ private information."

"Minnesota runs the highest-turnout, most secure, and frankly best elections in America, and the Trump administration had no legal right to our unredacted voters rolls with Minnesotans’ sensitive personal information," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a statement.