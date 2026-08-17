'One of the best sisters you could ask for': Sister of Hopkins daycare victim speaks out

The Brief The Hopkins community is holding a vigil for the victims of a murder-suicide at an in-home daycare last week Authorities have identified Nathan Matthew Brown, 41, as the adult male allegedly responsible for the deaths of Kristen Brown, 41, Evie Brown, 7, and Alice Brown, 78. The family of the victims is asking for privacy and says they are grateful for community support.



The sister of Kristen Brown, the mother and daycare operator killed in the in-home daycare stabbing last week, is remembering Kristen as a kind, loving sister and a peacemaker.

Hopkins family speaks after deadly daycare stabbing

What we know:

Police say 41-year-old Kristen Brown, who ran the in-home daycare called Brown Bear Childcare, was stabbed to death along with her 7-year-old daughter, Evie. Nathan Brown, who is Kristen’s husband and Evie’s father, killed the pair and then took his own life, according to Hopkins police.

Amanda Paulson, Kristen’s sister, described her as "one of the best sisters you could ask for." Kristen is the youngest of four sisters, Paulson said. "That old saying, ‘save the best for last’ was very true for Kristen."

Six other children were inside the house at the time Wednesday morning, but were not physically harmed. A daycare parent arrived for drop-off, found the scene, and called police.

Paulson called the daycare parent who discovered the tragedy a hero, saying, "He saved those little kids. He wasn't able to save Kristen and Evie and that's okay. He saved little kids."

Remembering the victims and what happened in Burnsville

What they're saying:

Police say Nathan Brown also killed his mother, 78-year-old Alice Brown, at her Burnsville home, where he had been living since April.

Paulson said, "His mother, Alice, should be remembered, too, and that's 100% true. We loved her. She was a very kind, soft-spoken, sweet woman."

Paulson shared memories of her niece, little Evie.

"She was a living fancy Nancy. She loved her jewelry and her fancy dresses," Paulson said. "Kristen was always very fashionable and Evie loved that. And Evie was the light of Kristen's life."

Dig deeper:

The couple had recently separated and, according to Paulson, had their share of troubles. Paulson said there were moments since the couple’s separation in April that made her nervous, but she had no idea of the severity of the situation.

"I just wanted to be supportive. I didn't want to like scare her off or anything." She added, "I was worried, like, what if he does something horrible? And then he did. And we never would have thought it would happen to the daycare."

Kristen had plans to close the daycare and pursue a master's in speech pathology.

The family says they are grateful for the support from the community and are asking for privacy as they grieve. They also want to remind others that help is available if needed. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111. The Women's Advocate crisis line is 651-227-8284. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.