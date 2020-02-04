Man with Down Syndrome celebrates 30-year work anniversary at Washington County Government Center

article

Most work anniversaries are special, but Joel Loer’s three decades at the Washington County Government Center are unique.

30 years on any job is remarkable, but Loer, who has Down Syndrome, started his job with Washington County three decades ago and is now one of the stars of an organization called Rise.

“30 years is a long time for anyone, any of us to have a job,” said Lynn Noren, the president of Rise. “So, he’s been successful for a long, long time and he loves his job. The staff here at the government center support him and are really great friends to him and it’s the perfect situation. For someone to live their best life.”

Loer works in the mail room at the government center every day. He creates packets, but most of all, he creates friends.

“One of the things that we want in our work is a place that’s happy and fun,” said Tom Adkins, the Washington County Community Services director. “If we do the work, which is hard work, right? But, if we have somebody like Joel who touches people that way, he makes a difference in people’s lives.”

Loer was able to spend the special day with his friends at Washington County Government Center Tuesday.

“Joel is just part of the fabric here,” said Noren. “And 30 years is a long time. So, he’s a lucky guy.”

On top of the work anniversary party, the Washington County Board also declared Tuesday Joel Loer Day.