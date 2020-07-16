Man who shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson pleads guilty to attempted murder

article

Tyler Janovksy, the man who police say shot and seriously wounded Officer Arik Matson of the Waseca Police Department in January, pleaded guilty to attempted murder Thursday morning.

According to Steele County District Court filings, Janovsky pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder during a plea hearing.

On Jan. 6, Matson and other officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, according to the criminal charges. When they found the man, he ran onto the roof of a garage and shot at the officers, hitting Matson in the head.

Since the shooting, Matson has had two surgeries and stayed at three different hospitals, according to his CaringBridge page. He is currently at a specialized rehabilitation facility in Omaha, Nebraska.

"In the last 6 months Arik has slowly but surely struggled and put up a fight to regain his daily capabilities back that we all take for granted," read a CaringBridge update from his wife Megan Matson. "His touch, taste, smell and hearing are all at different levels, some more intense then others use to be. He is able to walk on his own at times for short distances (never alone)."

Advertisement

Janovsky’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

The Steele County Attorney’s Office and Janovksy’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to FOX 9’s request for comment.