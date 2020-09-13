Man walking along Highway 25 near Little Falls, Minn. killed in Sunday morning crash

Troopers are looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Sunday morning near Little Falls, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol reports that 40-year-old Joseph Herold of Pierz, Minnesota was walking along the southbound lane of Highway 25 near 163rd Street when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Emergency crews responded just after 6 a.m. for the incident. Herold was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the area was dark and foggy at the time of the crash. It's unclear who called 911 and how long after the crash the call came in.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.