Man trapped in firewood processor machine dies in Morrison County

A 39-year-old man died at a firewood processing facility near Little Falls, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call just before 10:30 a.m. about an accident at a firewood processing facility in Fort Ripley Township, approximately seven miles north of Little Falls.

At the scene, authorities said a 39-year-old man was trapped in a firewood processing machine. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the man became trapped in the machine, but that co-workers found him.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim," the sheriff’s office said.