Minnetonka man suffering from dementia charged with shooting wife

A 72-year-old man has been charged following a shooting in Minnetonka on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on Woodgate Road South after receiving a mental health call that a man was pointing a gun at a woman.

When police arrived they found the woman had been shot. According to the charges, her husband, who suffers from dementia, shot his wife while they were sitting watching television.

The woman’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect, the victim’s husband, has been charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.