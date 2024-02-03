Man struck by vehicle while lying on Highway 169 in Champlin

article

A Minneapolis man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck him late Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver of a Kia Sorento was heading north on Highway 169 near Dayton Road in Champlin when she struck a man who was lying in the roadway.

The man, identified as a 43-year-old from Minneapolis, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The report does not say why the man was in the roadway but said alcohol is not considered a factor for either person involved in the incident.