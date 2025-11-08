Man shot in Minneapolis after asking unhoused group to leave alley behind nightclub

The Brief A man was shot after he asked a group of unhoused people to leave an alley behind a nightclub. The man is expected to survive. Police say the group fled, and no arrests have been announced.



Minneapolis police say a man was shot after he asked a group of unhoused people to leave an alley behind a nightclub.

Minneapolis shooting behind nightclub

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley in the 300 block of 1st Avenue North just before 9:15 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Police then found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigators believe the victim was "asking a group of unhoused individuals to leave the alley" when someone in the group opened fire, striking the man.

That group then fled the area before police arrived.

No arrests related to the incident have been announced, and the case is still being investigated.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on the suspect or suspects involved.