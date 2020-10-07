Man shot in head in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head Wednesday night in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood. The man's condition is not yet known.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 8:12 p.m. on the 900 block of Selby Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody.

