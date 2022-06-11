Man shot dead in car in Minneapolis's Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday

A man was shot dead in the driver's seat of a car in Minneapolis's Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning — the second fatal shooting to occur in the neighborhood this week

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1500th block of Nicollet Avenue at 3:20 a.m. They arrived to find a vehicle in the median, with a deceased man with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat. He had already died by the time officers arrived, police said. at the scene, according to the release.

Investigators later determined that another person was connected to the shooting: a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who had been dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center by a private vehicle around the same time, the press release said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity. Police have not made any arrests in the case and ask that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). or submit a tip online.

The shooting occurred near a popular 24-hour diner and on a block that is considered the beginning of "eat street" a corridor of restaurants and bars along Nicolette Avenue heading south from downtown.

This is the second shooting in the Loring Park neighborhood this week. On Sunday, a man in his 30s was fatally shot near West 14th Street and Willow Street, just steps from Loring Park.



