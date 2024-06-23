Expand / Collapse search
Man shot by Brooklyn Park police as officers investigated baby's death

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 12:19pm CDT
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was shot by Brooklyn Park police early Sunday morning as officers investigated the death of a 7-month-old baby.

The incident is now under investigation by the Minnesota BCA.

According to Brooklyn Park police, they responded around 3:52 a.m. to the report of a baby not breathing at a home on Queens Garden North, which is off Kings Crossing North.

The child was in critical condition when officers arrived and rushed to the hospital where the infant was ultimately pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear. Police say at 4:41 a.m., about an hour after the first call, officers encountered a man at the scene who had a gun. During the encounter, the man was shot by a Brooklyn Park police officer and transported to the hospital.

That man is expected to survive his injuries, police say. Investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Minnesota BCA and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are now investigating the case. Police say the shooting was captured on bodycam video. 