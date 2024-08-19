Man robbed in Minneapolis after winning $1K in pull tabs: charges

A man was shot and robbed in Minneapolis last week after winning $1,000 playing pull tabs at a bar, according to a criminal complaint.

Two men are now facing charges for the robbery.

Who is charged?

Anthony Ferrara, 34, and Charles Schroedl, 38, face counts of assault and aggravated robbery for the attack on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Ferrara also faces a charge of illegally possessing a gun as a felon.

Ferrara is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. Schroedl was charged via a warrant and is not currently in custody.

What happened?

According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of Aug. 13, police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 15th Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the stomach and leg.

The victim told officers he had been playing pull tabs at the Vegas Lounge Bar on Central Avenue when two men confronted him.

The victim said the men had asked him which box the victim and his friend had played and if they had won. The victim refused to answer, which upset the two men. Shortly after, the victim said he won $1,000 off the tabs.

The robbery

After leaving the bar, the victim and his friend drove to 15th and Monroe to get dinner. However, as the victim was getting out of his car, an SUV drove up and the two men from earlier got out. Police say Fererra pointed a gun at the victim while Schroedl demanded the victim hand over his cross-body bag. During the confrontation, Ferrera shot the victim.

How were the suspects identified?

Police say they were able to identify Ferrera and Schroedl as the suspects using surveillance video from the bar and with help from bar staff.

What's next?

Ferrara is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Police are still looking for Schroedl, who also is facing charges in a separate case in which he is accused of driving drunk and fleeing police.