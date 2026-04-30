Man accused of posing as teen at White Bear Lake High School misses court

The Brief A man accused of using fake documentation to enroll at a White Bear Lake Area High School missed a scheduled court appearance Thursday. Kelvin Micaiah Luebke is facing felony forgery charges after being enrolled for 19 days. Records show there is now an active bench warrant for his arrest.



A 22-year-old man who authorities say used bogus documentation to enroll at White Bear Lake Area High School failed to appear in court, leading to a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

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Fake White Bear Lake High School student misses court date on forgery charges

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Court documents show a Ramsey County judge issued a bench warrant for Kelvin Micaiah Luebke after he missed his April 30 court appearance.

READ MORE: Man used bogus birth certificate to enroll in high school as teenager, superintendent says

Luebke is facing two counts of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery.

The backstory:

Police began investigating on Sept. 29, 2025, after receiving a report that an adult may have been attending White Bear Lake Area High School while claiming to be a 17-year-old student, according to the complaint.

Charges allege Luebke enrolled under the name "Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr." and submitted a foreign birth certificate listing a 2007 birthdate. Authorities later identified him through jail booking records and confirmed through official documents, including a Minnesota driver’s license, U.S. passport and birth certificate, that his birthdate was May 30, 2003.

Luebke agreed to speak with investigators and acknowledged having both a U.S. and Liberian birth certificate with different birthdates. He claimed relatives in Africa told him his exact age at the time of his adoption was uncertain, and that his biological father helped him obtain a Liberian birth certificate under the name Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr., listing a birthdate of May 28, 2007, charges allege.

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Luebke allegedly told investigators he used his Liberian birth certificate to enroll at White Bear Lake High School as an unaccompanied minor. Under the federal McKinney Vento Act, schools are required to enroll students who present as homeless, even if eligibility is in dispute.

Luebke claimed he previously attended Forest Lake High School before leaving after a fight, while charges state his father told authorities he had been expelled due to behavioral issues.

His father added that when Luebke was 18, he moved out and lived with another couple, who investigators say were unaware that he had enrolled at White Bear Lake High School.

As previously reported, White Bear Lake Area Schools superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said Luebke was enrolled for 19 days and participated in football practices, but did not play in any games.