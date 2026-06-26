Man pleads guilty to stealing rifle from FBI vehicle during ICE protest

The Brief Alexio Miranda has pleaded guilty to stealing a rifle bag from an FBI vehicle during a protest over a shooting involving ICE agent on Jan. 14, 2026. Miranda could face up to 10 years in prison. The ICE agent involved in the shooting that led up to the confrontation, Christian J. Castro, is facing four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime after surveillance footage showed he had lied about what happened during the incident.



A man admitted in court to taking a rifle bag from an FBI vehicle during a confrontation with federal agents after the shooting of a man in north Minneapolis.

ICE shooting theft

What we know:

Prosecutors say Alexio Miranda, 32, took the rifle bag during a confrontation on Jan. 14, 2026, between federal agents and protesters.

Court documents say that Miranda and an accomplice, later identified as Raul Gutierrez, Jr., found the bag inside a badly damaged and abandoned FBI vehicle.

During the incident, Miranda broke into a vault in the cargo area to steal the items, according to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen's Office.

Based on information shared in the criminal complaint, the abandoned equipment included the following items:

Colt M16A1 rifle

Glock 17M handgun

HUXWRX suppressor

TRY Tactical body armor

Motorola APX handheld radio

Dell Latitude 5540

5.56 and 9mm firearm ammunition

Miranda pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a stolen firearm, and could face up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2026.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred in the Hawthorne Neighborhood of Minneapolis, near Lyndale and 24th Avenue North.

DHS said ICE agents were conducting a traffic stop around 7 p.m. targeting a Venezuelan man they claim is living in the U.S. illegally.

A confrontation arose between federal agents and protesters when a large crowd gathered around the scene of the shooting after word spread that an ICE agent shot someone. This was just seven days after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

ICE agent charged with lying about Minneapolis shooting

Dig deeper:

However, the immigration enforcement officer involved in the confrontation has since been charged with lying about what happened.

Christian Castro, 52, was charged via warrant on May 18, 2026, with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis.

The complaint states that Castro gave false accounts of the confrontation to fellow ICE agents, medical staff and the FBI. He claimed he had been attacked with a broom and shovel before he fired his weapon.

Prosecutors say those claims were contradicted by surveillance video, witness statements and physical evidence.