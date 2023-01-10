Man, pet killed in house fire in western Wisconsin

A man and his pet died in a fire at their home in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, on Monday evening.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, firefighters responded to a fire at a home at 1285 Second St. in Turtle Lake at 5:57 p.m. Monday. A man who lived there was reportedly still inside.

When fire crews arrived, they began to search for the man but "they were met with heavy smoke and heat which hindered the search," a news release said. About an hour later, firefighters found the 56-year-old man and the family pet dead inside the home.

A woman, who is married to the victim, had escaped to call 911. She was treated for smoke inhalation and was released at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected, the release says.