Man paddling entire length of Mississippi River carrying his cello

River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
25
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:14 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Lake of the Woods County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:05 PM CDT until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:53 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:52 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County, Wilkin County

Man paddling entire length of Mississippi River carrying his cello

By
Published  June 24, 2024 7:04pm CDT
Doc 9
FOX 9

Canoe and cello: Man making music on river journey

Zak Rivers is paddling the entire length of the mighty Mississippi with nothing but his canoe, a few supplies, and his cello. He started at the Headwaters in Itasca State Park 24 days ago, making his way hopefully all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Monday, he rested at Harriet Island in St Paul after paddling 501 miles of winding, twisting, Mississippi River.

(FOX 9) - Zak Rivers is paddling the entire length of the mighty Mississippi with nothing but his canoe, a few supplies, and his cello.

He started at the Headwaters in Itasca State Park 24 days ago, making his way hopefully all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Monday, he rested at Harriet Island in St Paul after paddling 501 miles of winding, twisting, Mississippi River.

Along the way, he is greeted by 'River Angels' who he hopes to be able to share his appreciation by playing a song on his cello. You can follow Zak's tracker and see other video updates at www.zakrivers.com.