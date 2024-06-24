Man paddling entire length of Mississippi River carrying his cello

Zak Rivers is paddling the entire length of the mighty Mississippi with nothing but his canoe, a few supplies, and his cello.

He started at the Headwaters in Itasca State Park 24 days ago, making his way hopefully all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Monday, he rested at Harriet Island in St Paul after paddling 501 miles of winding, twisting, Mississippi River.

Along the way, he is greeted by 'River Angels' who he hopes to be able to share his appreciation by playing a song on his cello. You can follow Zak's tracker and see other video updates at www.zakrivers.com.