Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Carver County crash

A 53-year-old man was killed in a crash in Carver County Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at Highway 7 and County Road 33 in Hollywood Township at 1 p.m. on April 14.

The 53-year-old man, from Silver Lake, was driving a Kia Telluride west on Highway 7 went he was hit by a 55-year-old Clearwater woman driving a Ford Taurus north on County Road 33, the report states.

The man was killed in the crash. He has not yet been identified. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The road conditions were listed as wet.