Man killed in snowmobile crash in Becker County, Minn.
SAVANNAH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday morning near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. to Wilderness Bay Road and Wilderness Bay Drive in Savannah Township for the rollover crash.
At the scene, first responders pronounced the 50-year-old snowmobile driver dead. His identity has not yet been released as deputies work to notify the family.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.