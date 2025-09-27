Man killed after being hit by car and bus in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred at Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South on Saturday afternoon. Both drivers involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.



A man died after he was hit by a sedan and a bus in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.

Fatal pedestrian crash in Minneapolis

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South.

Police say a man was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit by a white sedan and a bus.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.

The man died at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian and the official cause of death have not yet been released. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.