Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after being hit by car and bus in Minneapolis

By
Published  September 27, 2025 7:49pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

The scene of the crash at Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
    • The incident occurred at Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South on Saturday afternoon.
    • Both drivers involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after he was hit by a sedan and a bus in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon. 

Fatal pedestrian crash in Minneapolis

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South. 

Police say a man was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit by a white sedan and a bus.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. 

The man died at the scene, police said. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian and the official cause of death have not yet been released. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.

The Source: Information from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Road incidentsMinneapolis