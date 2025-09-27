Man killed after being hit by car and bus in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after he was hit by a sedan and a bus in Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.
Fatal pedestrian crash in Minneapolis
What we know:
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South.
Police say a man was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit by a white sedan and a bus.
Both drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.
The man died at the scene, police said.
What we don't know:
The identity of the pedestrian and the official cause of death have not yet been released. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.
The Source: Information from the Minneapolis Police Department.