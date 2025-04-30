Prior Lake man charged with murder in mother's death

The Brief A Prior Lake man is accused of murder in the death of his mother. Prior Lake police called for a welfare check and found a bloody scene at the mother's home on Colorado Street. The suspect, Aaron Schlossin, is also accused of assaulting a woman in Burnsville the day after his mother's death.



A Prior Lake, Minn. man is accused of murder after his mother was found dead after being attacked in her own home.

Man charged in Prior Lake murder

What we know:

Aaron Schlossin, 36, is charged with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead inside her home on April 27.

Police were called on Sunday to the victim's home on Colorado Street in Prior Lake for a welfare check. Police say the caller, who appears to be a neighbor, attempted to check on Schlossin's mother but no one answered the door.

Local perspective:

The neighbor reported he saw Schlossin leaving the home on Thursday night, acting erratic.

According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor said Schlossin did a "whippit" – inhaling nitrous oxide which causes intoxicating effects. The neighbor told police Schlossin appeared "very high and out of it."

After that, the neighbor said he hadn't seen Schlossin's mother leave the house to walk her dog or take in the trash.

As officers walked around the property, they spotted a bloody bedsheet, and a leg sticking out from underneath a pile of blankets.

The backstory:

Inside the home, the victim was dead on the floor. Police said she was naked, "gray, and purple in color, and stiff to the touch."

Police say the mother had suffered blunt force trauma to her face. There was a broken lamp lying on the victim with bloody handprints on the wall. A pair of bloody jeans were also found at the crime scene with Schlossin's wallet inside.

What they're saying:

Speaking with police, other neighbors reported hearing a loud commotion on Thursday night, including yelling, items being thrown, and pounding.

Neighbors described Schlossin as unfriendly and "off" with the initial caller opining that the whippet may be affecting his mental health, the complaint detailed.

Police say Schlossin's own brother had cut off contact with him because he said Schlossin had once pulled a gun on him.

Schlossin held in another case

The other side:

Schlossin is currently behind bars in Dakota County, where he was arrested by Burnsville police for criminal sexual conduct, burglary, and assault.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 25, the day after his mother was attacked, Schlossin is accused of forcing his way into that victim's home and groping her – until she was able to fight him off.

What's next:

Schlossin is scheduled to appear in Dakota County Court next week in the criminal sexual conduct case. It's unclear when Schlossin will appear in Scott County for the murder case.